Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $515,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,923,000 after buying an additional 39,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,128,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,891,000 after buying an additional 73,309 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,326,000 after buying an additional 153,211 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after buying an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AVY opened at $177.15 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $157.28 and a one year high of $199.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

