Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 1,800 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $19,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,332 shares of company stock worth $6,830,885 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,849.20 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,014.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,866.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

