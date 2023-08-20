Jeremy Wacksman Sells 4,682 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $251,470.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,309.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,979 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $350,485.38.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZG opened at $49.43 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $215,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

