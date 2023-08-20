Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 699 shares in the company, valued at $143,469.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,421.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total value of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 699 shares in the company, valued at $143,469.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,102 shares of company stock worth $2,208,254. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Citigroup raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $191.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $156.28 and a one year high of $209.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.99 and a 200 day moving average of $181.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

