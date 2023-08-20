Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $457,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

NYSE:PKG opened at $146.98 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $158.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

