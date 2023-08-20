Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 36,911 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $3,357,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. SpectralCast reissued a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

