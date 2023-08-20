Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 169.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,524 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.10% of Royalty Pharma worth $20,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 320.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 266,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 98,126 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 15.0% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,055,000 after purchasing an additional 555,060 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 902,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,040,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $57,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $221,928.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 902,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,040,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,158,800 and have sold 1,938,122 shares valued at $63,555,628. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

RPRX opened at $29.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

