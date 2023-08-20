Swiss National Bank Has $57.98 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 597,591 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $57,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,126 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 70.5% during the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,093 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.99 and a 200-day moving average of $103.96. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $124.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.12.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

