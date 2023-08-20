Dan Spaulding Sells 4,907 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $246,527.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $50.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $57.19.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,382,000 after purchasing an additional 105,414 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.