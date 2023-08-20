Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CFO Sells $263,765.20 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,910 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $263,765.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,282.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 13,984 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $697,941.44.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $49.43 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ZG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Synergy Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $215,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $157,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

