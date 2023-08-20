Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$5.11 million for the quarter.

