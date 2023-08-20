Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on September 15th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.267 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$130.33 million during the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

