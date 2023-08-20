Steel Dynamics, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $8.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $105.24 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $108.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STLD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.