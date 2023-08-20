Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James dropped their target price on Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banner presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.40.

Banner Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BANR opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90. Banner has a one year low of $41.57 and a one year high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $150.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.26 million. Banner had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,288,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,607,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 42,269 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

