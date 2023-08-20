Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10. The stock has a market cap of $641.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $75.94 and a 52-week high of $100.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $116,887.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,231.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth about $8,372,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 40.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 236,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after buying an additional 68,482 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 23.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 324,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after buying an additional 38,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

