SFL (NYSE:SFL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.44 million. SFL had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

SFL Price Performance

Shares of SFL stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. SFL has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

SFL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. SFL’s payout ratio is 101.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SFL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SFL

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 10.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SFL in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SFL in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SFL by 231.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

