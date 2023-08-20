StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AY. National Bank Financial raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.14.

AY opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 156.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,271.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,339,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,393,000 after buying an additional 805,598 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,149,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 496,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 422,300 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

