Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 72.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million.

Selecta Biosciences Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.13 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market cap of $173.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Further Reading

