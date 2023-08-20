Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2023

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELBGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 72.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million.

Selecta Biosciences Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.13 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market cap of $173.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Selecta Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.