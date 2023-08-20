Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a boost from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Origin Energy Price Performance
Shares of Origin Energy stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. Origin Energy has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40.
Origin Energy Company Profile
