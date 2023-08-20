Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a boost from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Origin Energy Price Performance

Shares of Origin Energy stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. Origin Energy has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

Origin Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.