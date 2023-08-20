Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 943.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Evogene Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

Get Evogene alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Evogene by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the period. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVGN. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Evogene from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evogene in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Evogene from $1.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Evogene

About Evogene

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.