FSA Group Limited (FSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.29.

FSA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt solutions and direct lending services to individuals and businesses in Australia. The company operates in Services and Lending segments. The Services segment offers informal arrangements, debt agreement, personal insolvency agreement, and bankruptcy services.

