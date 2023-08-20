FSA Group Limited (FSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.
FSA Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.29.
About FSA Group
