Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Market Perform Rating from SVB Leerink

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Securities lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SELB opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $173.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. Selecta Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. Analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472,992 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 9,136,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,435 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $3,232,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.