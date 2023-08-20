Domain Holdings Australia Limited (DHG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on September 11th

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Domain Holdings Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital, Consumer Solutions, and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through desktop, mobile, and social platforms, as well as print magazines; and search and valuation tools and insights to buyers, sellers, investors, renters, governments, and agents.

