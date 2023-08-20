Domain Holdings Australia Limited (DHG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on September 11th

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Domain Holdings Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Domain Holdings Australia Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Domain Holdings Australia Company Profile
