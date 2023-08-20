Finning International Inc. (FINGF) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on September 7th

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1861 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Finning International Price Performance

Finning International stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08.

Get Finning International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Finning International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.