Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on September 29th

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.
Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 76.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.
Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.3 %
EXR opened at $126.86 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $123.67 and a 12 month high of $213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.
