OceanaGold Co. (OCANF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on October 6th

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
OceanaGold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $1.97 on Friday. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15.
OceanaGold Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OceanaGold
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.