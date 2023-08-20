Matthias Dollentz-Scharer Sells 739 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $33,521.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,892. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthias Dollentz-Scharer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,977 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $135,423.73.

On Monday, June 12th, Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 77,720 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $3,983,927.20.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 12,719 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $658,208.25.

Shares of DT stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after buying an additional 2,068,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,119,000 after purchasing an additional 374,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dynatrace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 439,914 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

