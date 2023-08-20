STAG Industrial’s (STAG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.43.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.9 %

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

