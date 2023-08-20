Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYEM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

