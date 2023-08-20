Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 6,701 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,610,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,304,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 370,313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,611,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,674 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $20.87 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $23.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.