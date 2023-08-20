Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $168.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.12. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.84) to GBX 3,800 ($48.20) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.88) to GBX 4,440 ($56.32) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,893.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Diageo

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.