MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,210 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 189,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 234,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 234,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RITM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Rithm Capital stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

