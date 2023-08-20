MAI Capital Management Has $1.54 Million Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 327,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 140,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,871,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,425,000 after buying an additional 287,360 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IDV opened at $25.78 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

