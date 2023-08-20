MAI Capital Management Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,601 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,810 shares of company stock worth $12,977,820. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.07. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.16%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.