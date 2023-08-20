MAI Capital Management Purchases 4,330 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.