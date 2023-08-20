MAI Capital Management Has $1.84 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in PayPal by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in PayPal by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

PayPal Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.62. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.