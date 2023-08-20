Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 66.4% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 50,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 29,994.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AJG opened at $220.55 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $167.93 and a 12 month high of $227.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

