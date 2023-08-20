MAI Capital Management Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $107.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

