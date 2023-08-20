MAI Capital Management Buys 445 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,426,000 after buying an additional 41,253 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Novartis by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Trading Down 0.7 %

NVS stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.21 and its 200 day moving average is $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $214.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

