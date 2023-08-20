MAI Capital Management Trims Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,325,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

