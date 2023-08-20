MAI Capital Management Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 61.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Mplx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

Mplx Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MPLX opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.28%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

