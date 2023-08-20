MAI Capital Management Acquires 92 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

NYSE MSI opened at $277.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $212.76 and a one year high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.94 and its 200-day moving average is $280.95.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

