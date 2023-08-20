MAI Capital Management Sells 16,112 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,112 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,976,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,708,000 after acquiring an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,559 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,208,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,584 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

