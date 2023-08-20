MAI Capital Management Reduces Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,238 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in HP were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in HP by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

