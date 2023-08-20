MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,303 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.85.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

