Tigress Financial Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,855.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,111.80.

BKNG opened at $3,058.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,862.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2,674.29. The company has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booking will post 142.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,970 shares of company stock worth $11,548,227. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

