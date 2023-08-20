Nevro’s (NVRO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $33.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.08.

Shares of NVRO opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Nevro has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $53.09. The firm has a market cap of $679.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,881.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Nevro had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,694.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 174.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

