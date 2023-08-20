Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sanara MedTech from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

NASDAQ SMTI opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. Sanara MedTech has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $50.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 138.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

