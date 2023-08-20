JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $23.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15.

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,067.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.