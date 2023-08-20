CSFB Cuts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $20.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price target trimmed by CSFB from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.25, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

